QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 80

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 54

Tuesday: Few clouds, overnight, high 81 (60)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 75 (54)

Thursday: Sunny, mild, high 78 (56)

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 82 (59)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The sunshine is here to stay. Central Ohioans will enjoy this beautiful weather though Monday afternoon and beyond. Mild air continues to settle in and temperatures today will top off around 80 degrees. Tonight with clear skies we will see even cooler overnight lows falling down to the mid-50s in the city and beyond.

On Tuesday the fair weather will stick around during the day, there is still a minimal chance for a shower or two overnight as a cold front will move through. Conditions on the back end of that front will be very favorable. Wednesday will be fantastic with even drier air, temps in the mid-70s, and sunny skies.

Changes will really start going into Labor Day weekend. A warming trend will lead to the return of above-average temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Labor Day Monday may even see temperatures in Columbus reaching 90 degrees. At least the sunshine will stick around.

-Bryan