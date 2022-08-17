Mainly dry weather will continue, with a stray shower possible in eastern Ohio. Some clouds will linger around the departing upper-level low over the eastern part of the state. Highs will generally stay in the pleasant upper 70s.

More sunshine will prevail Thursday and Friday under an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes that will shift toward northern New England by the weekend, allowing a gradual warming trend to take place. Highs will move back into the low 80s

There will be an opportunity for showers and storms ahead of a cold front later Saturday and continuing through Monday, as a slow-moving upper-level system crosses the Great Lakes.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, little warmer. High 81

Tonight: Mainly clear.. Low 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (62)

Saturday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms p.m. High 84 (66)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 82 (66)

Monday: Few showers, storms. High 79 (67)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower possible. High 79 (65)