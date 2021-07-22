Pleasant summer pattern, brighter skies and low humidity

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Sunshine will prevail with a pleasant northerly flow of drier air, with temperatures running a few degrees below normal. After a cool start in the upper 50s, high temperatures will just nudge above 80 this afternoon.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will build south over Ohio and Pennsylvania. On the western margin of the high as it slides, temperatures will warm up early in the weekend. A warm front north of the region, with a few showers and storms late Friday and Saturday north of U.S. 30.

As muggy air returns over the weekend and temperatures reach the upper 80s, a few pop-up storms are possible. A cold front will dip south late Sunday, bringing a higher chance for scattered storms into early Monday, followed by seasonably warm but less humid air to start the week.

