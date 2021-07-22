Pleasant summer pattern, brighter skies and low humidity

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Sunshine will prevail with a pleasant northerly flow of drier air, with temperatures running a few degrees below normal. After a cool start in the upper 50s, high temperatures will just nudge above 80 this afternoon.
High pressure over the Great Lakes will build south over Ohio and Pennsylvania. On the western margin of the high as it slides, temperatures will warm up early in the weekend. A warm front north of the region, with a few showers and storms late Friday and Saturday north of U.S. 30.
As muggy air returns over the weekend and temperatures reach the upper 80s, a few pop-up storms are possible. A cold front will dip south late Sunday, bringing a higher chance for scattered storms into early Monday, followed by seasonably warm but less humid air to start the week.
Forecast
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 81
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 62
- Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 85
- Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. High 88 (66)
- Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, muggy. High 87 (72)
- Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 88 (69)
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 89 (68)
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 91 (70)