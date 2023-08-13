QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Pleasant sunshine, high 86

Tonight: Stray showers, mostly cloudy, low 69

Monday: Rain & rumbles, high 79

Tuesday: Clearing, cooler, high 74

Wednesday: Sunny & mild, high 81

Thursday: Stray chance, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday morning!

We’re in store for a much nicer end to the weekend compared to how we started it! Sunshine will be steady in our skies throughout Sunday. Temperatures will be warm and humidity will be lower as well. But, rain is expected to make a quick return to Central Ohio.

A larger system with a cold front will creep closer to Central Ohio by Sunday night. A couple of stray showers push in before the sun rises on Monday. Most of the wet weather from this system will be here for most of the day. We’re starting with scattered showers in the morning, picking up to scattered storms through the afternoon and evening.

Monday does have a severe weather outlook. We’re at a 2/5 level risk for the southeastern portion and a 1/5 level risk for the northwest. We could see some stronger storms develop with powerful winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Thankfully, skies will recover throughout Tuesday.

Temperatures will be much cooler by the middle of the week. We’re pushing back up from the mid 70s on Tuesday to the mid 80s by Thursday. Sunshine will be relatively steady through this upcoming weekend aside from one or two showers on Thursday.

-Joe