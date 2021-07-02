Pleasant holiday weekend, isolated afternoon showers

High pressure will build down from the Upper Midwest, with cooler, drier air arriving in time for the start of the holiday weekend.

An upper-level low spinning over the Northeast will produce some cloudiness and isolated afternoon showers over the eastern part of the state. Temperatures will peak in the comfortable mid-70s, after a sweltering week.

Sunshine will be prevalent Saturday, with some late day high clouds and high temperatures edging back toward 80 Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer, with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon as a warm front introduces more humid conditions, and highs reach the upper 80s.

Very warm air and increasingly humid conditions returns next week, with scattered storms possible by midweek ahead of a cold front.

TROPICAL STORM ELSA

Tropical Storm Elsa (50 mph) is about 750 east of the Windward Islands and will likely be steered toward Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week, before turning up the Eastern Seaboard. Last year, we did not see our fifth named storm in the Atlantic until July 6.

Forecast