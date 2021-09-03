Pleasant holiday weekend, few showers Saturday night

High pressure will build east and provide another pleasant early September day with a northerly flow of air, and sunshine mixed with fair weather clouds–typical of a September pattern. Morning lows dipped into the comfortable upper 40s/low 50s this morning, giving us a nice break from the muggy August nights.

As the high slides east, a light southeasterly flow will bring a few more clouds, with temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be a slight uptick in the humidity, but still comfortable for late summer.

A weak cold front will approach from the northwest toward Saturday evening, with a few showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Some clearing and pleasant temperatures will return Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 75-80 through next week. Another cold front could trigger a shower or storm later Tuesday. Most of the week will be dry and mild.

  • Friday: Sun, high clouds, pleasant. High 77
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Low 58
  • Saturday: Clouds increase, showers at night. High 80
  • Sunday: Early shower, some clearing. High 78 (65)
  • Monday: Sunny, little warmer. High 80 (58)
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm. High 82 (58)
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (61)
  • Thursday: Sunny. High 79 (56)

