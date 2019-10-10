Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

Pleasant fall weather changes drastically Saturday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, nice day. High 78
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 55
Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80
Saturday: Mainly morning showers, breezy and cooler. 59(50)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. 66(39)
Columbus Day: Mostly sunny. 68(43)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
High pressure continues to give us very nice fall weather. It will be in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to clear again tonight with lows around 50-55 in Columbus.

A very autumnal and very large area of high pressure northeast of Central Ohio should dominate our weather through tomorrow. That will mean 50s in the morning and into the upper 70s to around 80 in the afternoon.

A front will bring showers Friday night and Saturday plus much cooler air for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy The Nice Weather!!
-Bob

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools