Pleasant fall weather changes drastically Saturday

QUICK WEATHER



COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, nice day. High 78

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 55

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80

Saturday: Mainly morning showers, breezy and cooler. 59(50)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. 66(39)

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny. 68(43)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure continues to give us very nice fall weather. It will be in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to clear again tonight with lows around 50-55 in Columbus.

A very autumnal and very large area of high pressure northeast of Central Ohio should dominate our weather through tomorrow. That will mean 50s in the morning and into the upper 70s to around 80 in the afternoon.

A front will bring showers Friday night and Saturday plus much cooler air for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy The Nice Weather!!

-Bob