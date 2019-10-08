Pleasant fall pattern this week

QUICK WEATHER



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am this morning. Visibility of less than a quarter mile will slow you down in spots especially outside the outer belt. Slow down, use your low beam headlights and give yourself plenty of stopping distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Dense fog through mid-morning then mostly sunny. High 70

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool, patchy fog possible. Low 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice day. 78(52)

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy late day. 79(55)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Dense fog will be with us through the morning drive not lifting until mid to late morning. Then we will start seeing sunshine with temperatures rising just into the comfort zone for most of us. High temperatures will be around 70 in Columbus and within a few degrees of that all across the region.

A very autumnal and very large area of high pressure should dominate our weather through the end of the work week. That will mean more very fall forecasts with sunshine, blue skies, and seasonable temperatures ranging from the 40s and 50s in the morning and 70s in the afternoon. It will warm into the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday after starting the week in the mid to upper 60s today and tomorrow.

Be Careful This Morning!!

-Bob