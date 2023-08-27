QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly Cloudy. High 79

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 58

Monday: Calm and Quiet. High 79 (58)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (60)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 76 (55)

Thursday: Very sunny skies. High 78 (57)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today will be fantastic in the weather department. Clouds will clear through midday and there will be plenty of sunshine by the evening. Temperatures will stay right below the 80 degree mark for most of us. Overall a wonderful day.

High pressure will begin to settle over us on Monday and that will help the sunshine stick around. Highs will stay in upper 70s. Even drier air will make things feel more comfortable as well. This will be the primary pattern we will see to finish off the last week of August and the start of September.

Towards the middle of the week a weak cold front will pass though. Rain chances are very minimal, but temperatures will take a little bit of a dip as highs will only reach the mid 70s. Behind that front the sunshine will still stick around through the end of the work week.

We will start a warming trend for Labor Day weekend. Beyond that above average temperatures will stay for the first full week in September. Generally speaking rain chances in the foreseeable future will be far and few between.

-Bryan