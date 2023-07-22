QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, stray pop-up, high 83

Tonight: Clear skies, low 61

Sunday: Partly sunny, iso. shower, high 84

Monday: Few pop-ups, high 87

Tuesday: Scattered t-showers, high 89

Wednesday: Isolated chances, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

Plenty of sunshine sticks around for this weekend! Temperatures manage to hold onto the lower 80s with a little less humidity, so we’ll be feeling pretty comfortable. Very slim chances for wet weather give us plenty of dry time for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures reach the mid to lower 80s by Saturday afternoon. Dewpoints will stay in the 50s, so humidity shouldn’t be much of a problem throughout the day. Skies stay clear with a few cumulus clouds popping up in the afternoon. There is a very stray chance of one or two showers moving in for areas north of I-70, but most of us end up staying dry.

Weather is on repeat for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures are just slightly warmer for Sunday. Rain chances are a little bit higher, so all of us may not be able to escape that summertime chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Going through the upcoming work week, there’s a steady chance for seeing showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures really take off by the middle of the week. Patterns shift to bring temperatures well above average by Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be pushing the lower 90s before we start to cool off by next weekend.

-Joe