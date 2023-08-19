QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Staying clear, low 61

Sunday: Warmer sunshine, high 89

Monday: Hot & humid, high 92

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 88

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

We’ve got a great setup in Central Ohio for this weekend. For Saturday, temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and the air will feel comfortable as humidity stays down. Clear skies stick around all weekend long!

Sunshine sticks around through Saturday and into Sunday. You may see some upper level clouds pass through here and there, but they won’t be much to provide any shade. Temperatures will start to climb fairly quickly in the days to come. By Sunday, we’re pushing the upper 80s and lower 90s.

An upper level ridge combines with some surface high pressure to clear out our skies and skyrocket our temperatures. We’re back in the lower 90s across the board on Monday. Humidity starts to build as well, so it will be a hot and sticky start to the work week. This ridge will stick around for the coming work week, so there isn’t any cool down coming any time soon.

Our hottest day of the extended forecast will likely come on Thursday as we push into the mid 90s. There are some signs that we will cool down slightly afterward and get some rain to start pushing into our forecast. But, it will be a hot way of going through the second half of August.

-Joe