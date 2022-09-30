Ian’s Remnants Arrive Saturday in Ohio Hurricane Ian is making landfall this afternoon near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm will travel north-northwest across South Carolina and North Carolina tonight, spreading a rain shield across the central Appalachians.

High pressure over eastern Canada and the Great Lakes is bringing a crisp fall day, with sunshine filtered by high clouds arriving from the southeast in advance of Hurricane Ian near the South Carolina Coast. Afternoon readings will top out in the pleasant upper 60s.

Clouds will increase through the evening hours but expect comfortable weather again for Football Friday Nite, in the low 60s during the games drifting down into the upper 50s.

An envelope of rain will reach far southeastern Ohio before daybreak Saturday and gradually work northward to about the I-71 corridor later in the day, with increasing northeast winds between 15-25 mph. Light rain will fall at times during the OSU-Rutgers game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Temperatures will exhibit a wide range Saturday afternoon across the state, from the upper 50s in the southeast to the upper 60s with some sun in northwestern Ohio.

The post-tropical system will stall over the central Appalachians Saturday night, and then drift southeast away from the region on Sunday, with a few lingering showers in southeastern Ohio. An upper-level low will keep clouds in the picture on Monday and an isolated shower, with readings again reacting the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Fair and pleasant weather returns next week under building high pressure, along with a slight warmup.

Forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool. High 66

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as chilly. Low 54

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy, showers develop. High 65

Sunday: Showers southeast, mostly cloudy. High 68 (55)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower. High 68 (47)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 68 (43)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 70 (45)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 71 (49)