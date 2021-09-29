QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, low 50

Thursday: Sunny skies, high 76

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, rain at night, high 74

Sunday: Showers and rumbles, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a nearly perfect day today, with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will see ideal conditions tonight for the very busy sporting evening in downtown Columbus with temps in the low 70s to lower 60s this evening before midnight. Overnight winds will be light to calm with overnight lows near 50 with clear skies. Outside the city we will see numbers again in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be nearly carbon copies of today with morning lows near 50, and highs in the middle to upper 70s with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Football Friday Nite games should be in the upper 60s at kickoff and drop to the mid/upper 50s by the end of the games.

We will see a pattern shift this weekend with clouds increasing on Saturday, and rain showers returning by Saturday night. I think the increase of cloud cover in our area, will keep our temps a bit more in check in the middle 70s. Rain will return Saturday night with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

We will see and hear showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, which easily looks to be the worse of the two weekend days, temps will still be in the lower 70s or near normal on Sunday. Rain will taper down Sunday night and into Monday with on and off showers on Monday with highs in the lower 70s.

It appears we will continue to see morning showers early on Tuesday with rather cloudy conditions in the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. We will stay near 70 on Wednesday with rain showers to the east and southeast, mostly cloudy skies in most other areas.

-Dave