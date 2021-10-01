We are enjoying plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s, after a chilly start in the 40s this morning. High pressure over southeastern Canada will dominate our weather through the end of the week, sliding south across the northern Appalachians.

As the high shifts east Saturday, a southerly flow of warmer air will boost temperatures into the low 80s in most areas, before clouds roll in later in the day.

The persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will flatten this weekend, as moisture streams north into the Ohio Valley. Showers will develop later in the evening and overnight and continue on Sunday, with a rumble of thunder possible.

Wet weather will prevail Sunday and Monday, with low pressure becoming entrenched, resulting in cooler daytime readings in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will be in the seasonably mild mid-70s next week, with showers becoming widely scattered Tuesday and Wednesday, and some sunshine.

Forecast