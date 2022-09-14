QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, patchy fog late, low 58

Thursday: Fog early, clearing skies, high 80

Friday: Sunny skies, high 83

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Scattered clouds will continue to linger through the evening hours tonight with clearing skies expected tonight after sunset. Temps fall from the upper 70s this afternoon into the middle 60s by midnight tonight with mostly clear skies. It does appear with another shot of patchy fog will be possible overnight tonight into the morning tomorrow with lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday should be another pretty day with plenty of sunshine and temps pushing back up into the upper 70s to around 80 for the afternoon high. This pattern will extend into Friday with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs in the lower to middle 80s during the day. This will set us up nicely for week 5 of Football Friday Nite with temps falling to the upper 70s early in the games, and near 70 by the end of the games under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks awesome with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, and highs both days in the middle 80s. A weak system will push across the northern part of the state on Monday and will give us some more clouds, but temps will remain quite mild in the middle 80s on Monday with a shower possible in our northern counties.

Tuesday sunshine will be dominate again as high pressure builds back into the area. This will boost temps into the upper 80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Morning lows will be above normal at this point too in the middle 60s. This pattern should continue to the late part of next week ahead of our next cold front.

-Dave