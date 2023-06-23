QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers end early, patchy fog late, low 63

Saturday: Chance of pm pop-ups, high 83

Sunday: Few pops early, strong storms possible late, high 86

Monday: Rain & storms, high 78

Tuesday: Showers & rumbles, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

The low that has been impacting our weather most of the week is finally shifting north of our area. On the underside we are seeing showers moving from west to east and falling apart this evening. Most of these showers will be out of our area ahead of midnight with patchy dense fog late.

After a wet day today, the light to no wind, wet ground, and high humidity will lead to patchy dense shallow fog in our area to start Saturday with lows in the lower 60s. Fog will lift by mid morning with mixed clouds and pop-up storms possible later on Saturday. High temps will top into the lower 80s.

Sunday looks for a line of showers approaching from the west that will be falling apart in the morning. This will lead to a few isolated showers, but better chances of rain and storms will approach around sunset and later on Sunday with some strong to severe storms possible. We will have to watch this line closely for gusty winds after a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain and storms will increase in coverage Sunday night into Monday ahead of a cold front. This will lead to highs in the upper 70s on Monday. A secondary push of energy will push through on Tuesday with more thundershowers possible and highs only in the mid 70s again. We will see rain ending Tuesday night.

Wednesday we will enjoy a mix of clouds with highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule for next Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s, or about normal for this time of the year.

-Dave