Patchy fog overnight, warm Tuesday ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog late, low 61

Tuesday: Fo early, clearing skies, warm, high 85

Wednesday: Clearing skies, high 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

We will continue to see slowly clearing skies through the evening hours tonight. The skies will have a few clouds past midnight tonight, with patchy fog forming after midnight and before daybreak, lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will see fog early, but clearing skies through the day with highs pushing to the warmest of the week and maybe the month (for now) with highs in the middle 80s. We will have a cold front coming through Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s.

Overnight we might have an isolated shower, but the front will basically bring a wind shift, and a cool down for the rest of the week. Expect temps to stay in the middle to upper 70s behind the front.

Sunshine will be the rule on Thursday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be nicer with lows in the middle 50s and highs in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

Another cold front will come through dry Friday night with temps falling into the upper 50s. Saturday will see a mix of clouds and a comfortable day with highs in the upper 70.

Sunday will feature mixed clouds and highs in the middle 70s. Thing will warm closer to normal next Monday with a high near 80.

-Dave