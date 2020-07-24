Patchy dense fog early, isolated pop-ups or sprinkles today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, isolated shower or sprinkles. High 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy, scattered evening sprinkles. Low 67

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. High 90

Sunday: Sunny, hot and humid. 69/92

Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms. 73/90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Give yourself extra time and stopping distance when you head out this morning. Patchy dense fog will make visibility very poor in many locations before sunrise.

The frontal boundary stalled near the Ohio River will weaken and shift to the south today. It will continue to be very humid today and differences in temperature in the atmosphere will be enough to produce isolated or scattered sprinkles. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of 86. Any sprinkles will taper off this evening and skies will clear some overnight. The Saturday morning low will be near 67.

Mid-level high pressure will take over weather in the Ohio and Mississippi Valleys Saturday and Sunday. One model is trying to develop showers tomorrow but most have a dry solution to the weekend. Highs will be around 90 tomorrow and Sunday.

The next cold front reintroduces showers and storms late Monday and Tuesday. It will be sunny and dry Wednesday.

Happy Friday, Fri-YAY!!

-Bob