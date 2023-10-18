QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer, high 65

Tonight: Clouds building and breezy, low 49

Thursday: Afternoon rain showers, high 65 (52)

Friday: Scattered rain showers, high 61 (45)

Saturday: Light rain showers, high 57 (41)

Sunday: Clearing and crisp, high 54 (34)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be a pleasant fall day across central Ohio. Near seasonal temperatures will make a return and sunshine will be scattered across the area. Highs are expected to reach the mis 60s for the first day of the Pumpkin Show. This will be the best day weather wise to head out there As we are tracking rain.

Tonight we are looking at clouds building up over the area tonight. Wind speeds are also expected to pick up a little bit from the south. That cloud cover will prevent temperatures from cooling too much. Lows will only fall to the upper 40s.

Thursday a line of showers will begin to build and arrive in central Ohio by the afternoon. Highs are expected to stay in the mid 60s. Friday brings a cold front and more shower chances. Saturday a few more showers wrap around a center of low pressure that will move to our north. Have the rain gear handy during the Ohio State game.

As this system passes by a dip in out jet stream will usher a return to colder air moving in. Below average temperatures in the mid 50s will come back, but they will not last for long. By the time it passes we are expecting anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rain to fall across central Ohio.

-Bryan