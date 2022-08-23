QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog late, low 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Friday: Mostly sunny early, isolated pop-up storm later, high 85

Saturday: Clearing, muggy, warm, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a nice day today with temps back near normal in the lower to near middle 80s, we will see clearing skies tonight and lows dropping into the lower 60s to upper 50s. Expect fog to form late overnight ahead of the daybreak hours on Wednesday. Just like Tuesday this fog should lift quickly giving way to mostly sunny skies and temps back into the upper 70s by lunch.

Wednesday afternoon highs will top in the middle 80s, right at normal under mostly sunny skies. I expect that we will have mainly sunny conditions again on Thursday with temps a degree or two warmer in the middle 80s. Friday will start off with sunshine, but will become cloudier during the afternoon with a few isolated pop-up storms later with a weak frontal passage, but highs will still be near normal in the middle 80s.

The weekend looks to be nice and warm, with humidity creeping up and highs in the middle to upper 80s. I expect that we will have mainly sunny skies both days as well. A few pop-ups will return on Monday with muggy conditions and highs in the upper 80s. I expect better chances of rain and storms on Tuesday ahead of our next frontal system, with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave