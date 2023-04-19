QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 72

Tonight: Clear, low 53

Thursday: Much warmer, sunny, high 82

Friday: Evening storms, high 71

Saturday: Mostly rainy, high 60

Sunday: Lingering showers, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

We have certainly seen a rebound in the forecast for the middle of this week! Temperatures for Wednesday afternoon will make it to the lower 70s, a couple of degrees above average. Clouds will taper away to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening.

We’re getting even warmer by Thursday. Temperatures will make it to the lower 80s, more than 10 degrees above average. Sunny skies hold tight for Thursday as well. We do see a steady breeze move back in with wind speeds getting as high as 15 MPH and gusts up to 25 MPH.

A change up is on the way for the end of the week and the weekend. A cold front brings scattered showers for Friday. By the evening, we could see some storms develop across Central Ohio. Temperatures will start to fall and only make it to the lower 70s.

Most of the rain from this front will stick around for the majority of Saturday. Temperatures continue to fall to the lower 60s. Lingering showers last into Sunday, but we will be drier by the end of the day. Temperatures by the end of the weekend will struggle to get above 50 degrees.

Some slight recovery is on tap for next week. We dry out for next Monday and Tuesday and see a good mixture of sunshine and clouds.

-Joe