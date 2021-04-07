One more warm, dry day ahead of showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58

Thursday: Showers, breezy, chance of storms. High 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 73 (54)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. High 71 (51)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 66 (48)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

Today we’ll continue our stretch of dry and unseasonably warm weather, before showers and cooler temps take over.

After a warm start to the day, we’ll see a few passing clouds and light southerly breeze help temperatures climb up to 80 degrees. This would make it the first 80 degree day of the year, which is 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, and 5 degrees shy of tying the daily record set in 1881.

But, enjoy the warm, dry weather while it lasts. Tonight and tomorrow morning, a clouds and a few showers will move in ahead of a cold front. Rain will become more widespread Thursday morning as temperatures climb to the mid 70s.

Drier air moves in for Friday and the start of the weekend. We’ll start off dry Saturday morning and keep around the trend of above normal temperatures. We’ll wake up to a low around 50 and climb back up to a high in the low 70s. As we warm up, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will bubble up.

Then much drier air and more seasonal temperatures take over for the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz