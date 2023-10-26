QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 62

Friday: Isolated showers, high 76

Saturday: Scattered showers, high 66

Sunday: Widespread rain, high 63

Monday: Early showers, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

Weather has been on repeat, for the most part, once again today! Temperatures made it to the mid 70s with cloudy skies and winds out of the south. This trend will stick around for just a little bit longer before big change is on the way!

Temperatures on Friday will still push to the mid to upper 70s as southerly flow remains steady. Clouds will still be in our skies, however, some of them will bring some isolated showers. We start to see those pop up in the afternoon and linger through the evening.

More rain moves in on Saturday as a cold front pushes closer to Central Ohio. Saturday will see an on/off chance for showers and temperatures will already start to cool to the 60s. We’re slightly cooler on Sunday, but a lot wetter. Widespread chances for rain move in for the end of the weekend as the cold front finally pushes through.

Colder air behind the front will combine with an upper level trough to tank our temperatures for the final days of October and beginning of November. We’re struggling to get out of the 40s for the first half of next week. Halloween will be cold with temperatures dropping into the mid to lower 30s overnight.

The chilly weather sticks around for the first week of November. Temperatures don’t show any sign of breaking out of the 40s. But, sunshine will return in that time, allowing for clear skies closer to next weekend.

-Joe