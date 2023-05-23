QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 57

Wednesday: Sunny, late shower, high 82

Thursday: Much cooler, high 69

Friday: Warming sunshine, high 74

Saturday: Sunny & seasonable, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Another day of sunshine and warm weather for Central Ohio. The good news is that we keep this going for at least another day. Temperatures still climb to the lower 80s for Wednesday afternoon. Sunny skies hold tight as well at least for the first half of the day before changes come to the forecast.

A cold front will make its way through Central Ohio Wednesday evening. The front will push in from the north and move down to the south, bringing cooler air and a slight chance for wet weather. Models seem somewhat consistent in bringing in some stray showers for Wednesday evening, drying overnight.

The bigger impact from the front will be with our temperatures. We will cool from the 80s on Wednesday down to the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday. Thankfully, sunshine will quickly fill back in for the end of this week and into the weekend. That will help us get back to seasonable numbers by Saturday with a high in the mid 70s.

For Memorial Day weekend, we will have to dodge a couple of rain showers. They stay relatively stray on Sunday, but some isolated showers could move through for the afternoon on Memorial Day and once again on Tuesday. Temperatures still continue to warm during this time, giving us another opportunity of seeing the lower 80s by next week.

-Joe