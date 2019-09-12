One more hot day ahead of a cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, low 69

Friday: Clouds increase, storms later, high 90

Saturday: Clearing skies, drier, high 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 86

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

A few isolated pop-ups possible early, as a washed out boundary is near. We will see mixed clouds overnight tonight with lows dipping back into the upper to middle 60s.

Friday is going to be hot again with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday before a few isolated pop-ups show up late. I expect that we will have the best chance of storms late Friday into Friday evening. This could bring some storms for Football Friday Nite.

Saturday will see clearing skies, drier air, and highs cooler, but still above normal in the lower 80s. Sunday will see hotter temps as the flow resumes from the south. Highs will push into the middle to upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s. We will see a good deal of sunshine both days, with only a slow increase in clouds as we head through next work week.

Temps will remain above normal all week with a few more clouds by the end of the week.

-Dave