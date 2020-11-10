One more day of record warmth ahead of rain and more seasonal temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, mild. Low 50

Today: Sunshine early, clouds later. Breezy, the rain late. High 78, (record: )

Wednesday: Morning rain showers. High 66

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 60

Friday: Sunny skies, high 57

Saturday: Clouds increase, rain late. High 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Today we’ll see one more day of record setting warmth ahead of rain and much more seasonal temperatures.

We’re starting off the morning warm and in the 50. This is much warmer than the upper 30s we’re used to this time of year, and much closer to normal November highs.

We’ll be in record territory with our temperatures all day long. Right now record for warmest low temperature on November 10 was 56° in 2002, so we’ll be within that range with this morning’s low.

Today clouds will increase ahead of rain showers and so will the breeze. Wind gusts will reach around 20-30 mph quickly brining in warm air. We’re on track to see our third day in a row of record breaking high temperatures. Right now the record to beat us 72° in 1949, which we should well exceed as we cling to highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Light to moderate rain will pick up overnight into Wednesday. While temperatures will be noticeably cooler, they’ll still be well above average staging off in the upper 50s, the Resch first a high in the mid 60s.

Behind the cold front that brought rain showers, we’ll see much more seasonal temperatures to end the week. This means early morning lows in the 30s & 40s follows by highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Another cold front moves in by the end of the weekend. This will aid in bringing in more clouds on Saturday, then more rain showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz