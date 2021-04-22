One more cold night, rain and a major warm-up on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing, cold again, low 33

Friday: Sunshine early, more clouds later, high 60

Saturday: Cloudy, stray shower early, rain after midday, high 60

Sunday: Mixed clouds, still brisk, high 60

Monday: Mainly sunny, cool start, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been another cold day today with temps only topping in the upper 40s. It appears it will go down as a top 5 coldest morning and top 10 coldest afternoons for the date. Tonight skies will start to clear out and the west wind will become light with lows around 33.

Friday will see sunshine early, and then clouds increasing later in the day with highs near 60. We will see clouds thicken up overnight with a few isolated showers possible with lows in the middle 40s. We will see mainly cloudy skies on Saturday, and then a rainy 2nd half of the day with highs near 60 again.

Showers will end Saturday night with lows dropping to the middle 40s. We will see a mix of clouds on Sunday and still cool near 60. We will clear out Sunday night with drier air and lows into the upper 30s. After that a big warm-up is on the way, we will top near 70 on Monday with sunshine.

We should be up near 80 on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. We will stay in lower 80s on Wednesday with a few isolated pop-ups late in the day. As our next cold front nears on Thursday we will have a better chance of showers and a few storms with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

-Dave