QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: On/off showers, high 70

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 60

Friday: Isolated early shower, clearing clouds, high 76

Saturday: More sunshine, high 80

Sunday: Sunny sky, high 81

Monday: Warm sunshine, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

A low pressure system is slowing working through the Midwest, which will continue to bring shower chances through Central Ohio. Expect showers off-and-on throughout the day. Highs top out in the lower 70s in Columbus. That low starts to move off to the east late today and into Friday, and drier air will filter in, which will start to drop our rain chances overnight.

Outside of an isolated shower chance early Friday, we will be drier. Clouds will also start to break throughout Friday, and highs warm back into the middle 70s.

We’ve then got a warm and dry stretch ahead of us, starting with this weekend. Expect sunshine and highs in the lower 80s both weekend days.

We start October off on a dry, and above average note, with temperatures sticking in the lower 80s for the first several days of the new month.

-McKenna