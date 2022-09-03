Off and on showers with occasional rumbles of thunder will persist through this evening. A slow-moving upper-air feature will bring scattered showers and storms to central and southern Ohio.

Showers will become less frequent by game time at 7:30 p.m. in Ohio Stadium, though some lingering light rain is likely, Muggy conditions will persist overnight, with a morning low near 70.

A cold front dipping southeast will focus additional showers and embedded storms through Sunday and Labor Day. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to low 80s with limited sun. A few stronger storms could develop late Monday, as the front sags south.

The threat of scattered showers will continue in an unsettled pattern through much of the week, as weak disturbances interact with a frontal boundary.

Forecast

Saturday: More clouds, pop-up showers, storms. High 80

Tonight: Scattered showers, muggy. Low 68

Sunday: Showers, storms likely. High 77

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 80 (66)

Tuesday: Clouds linger, few showers. High 81 (65)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High 82 (64)

Thursday: Partly sunny, pop-ups. High 82 (65)

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High 81 (64)