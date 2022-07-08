Skies will be mainly cloudy, with occasional showers and storms, as low pressure ripples east across the Ohio Valley along a frontal boundary edging northward into southern Ohio Cloud cover will hold temperatures to near 80 this afternoon. Showers will continue through a portion of the overnight until the wave moves southeast of Ohio.

Morning clouds will clear Saturday morning, although some additional patchy clouds will develop in the afternoon. High pressure will build in over the weekend, bringing lower humidity and seasonally warm temperatures in the low 80s in a light northerly flow.

Monday will be quite warm with increasing humidity, as winds turn southerly and high pressure slides off to the east. A cold front will bring the next chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Drier weather is expected the rest of next week, with seasonally warm temperatures in the mid-80s.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 82

Tonight: Showers, little cooler. Low 65

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds. High 83

Sunday: Sunny. High 85 (56)

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 89 (63)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 90 (67)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (66)

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High 86 (64)