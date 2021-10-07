Clouds are widespread as moisture is drawn northward surrounding an upper-level low moving northward along the Mississippi River. A few rumbles of thunder are possible later this afternoon with the on and off showers. Temperatures will be held down by extensive cloud cover and periodic rain, with highs in the mid-70s today and Friday.

The system will lift north toward the western Great Lakes and weaken over the weekend. A few showers are possible over the northern half of Ohio Saturday, with drier and warmer weather Sunday and next week. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, about 10 degrees above normal, with a good deal of sunshine.

Forecast

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms p.m. High 74

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Low 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storm p.m. High 77

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High 78 (61)

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 80 (61)

Monday: Sunny. High 82 (62)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 81 (61)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 80 (60)