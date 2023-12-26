QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: On/Off rain, high 58

Tonight: Rain tappers off, low 43

Wednesday: Isolated Showers, high 52 (39)

Thursday: Spotty sprinkles. high 48 (37)

Friday: Mix of sprinkles and flurries, high 43 (31)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 42 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few spotty showers will pass through during the morning, then during the day some nuisance rain will come and go. By the evening more scattered rain showers will move in making for a wet commute. It will be another spring like day with highs in the upper 50s.

Those rain showers will tapper off eventually as a cold front passes. Winds will shift and start coming from the northwest at around 5-10 mph. Lows will fall to the low 40s. By tomorrow morning conditions will bit drier.

Over the next several days there will be very slight chances for spotty showers across central Ohio. As the days progress temperatures will start to go down; however, most days will still stay above normal for daytime highs for the last week of December.

By Friday the sprinkle chances will be mixed in with a few snow flurries. Freezing temperatures will return towards the second half of the week. The New Year’s weekend will keep things colder, but drier. More consistent sunshine will return to start off the new year.