QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers, high 52

Tonight: Heavier showers, low 48

Wednesday: Rain clearing, cloudy, high 55

Thursday: Rain later, high 50

Friday: Rain showers, breezy, high 51

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We are off to a much milder start this morning than the last several, with cloud cover keeping temperatures in the 40s to start. The downside, however, is we are dealing with a drizzle and some lowered visibility through the morning commute. We will see a pretty gray day ahead of us, with scattered showers developing this afternoon. Daytime highs today will be 5-10 degrees above normal, topping out in the lower 50s.

Heavier rain then moves in tonight as the frontal boundary moves into the area. This will bring that more widespread rain, heavier along and southeast of I-71. The good news is, most of it falls during the overnight hours, then starts tapering off Wednesday morning. We’ll still be dealing with some wet roads tomorrow morning, and fog will once again be a concern. Luckily, morning lows will still be in the 40s, then daytime highs will be in the middle 50s under cloudy, but drier skies.

For Thursday, expect a mainly dry start to the day, with highs dropping back near 50 under mostly cloudy skies. Rain then looks to move in later in the day Thursday and overnight into Friday.

We’re then looking at more widespread rain throughout Friday, with highs sticking in the lower 50s. We’ll also be pretty breezy Friday.

The good news is, most of that shower activity clears up just in time for the weekend, and despite cloud cover, we will be looking at dry conditions and highs in the low to middle 40s both weekend days.

-McKenna