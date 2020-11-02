November turning up the heat after a chilly start to the month

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 34

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, frosty start, high 57

Wednesday: Sunny skies, high 65

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 64

Friday: Sunny skies, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Tonight skies will remain mostly clear, and temps will fall into the lower to middle 30s during the overnight hours tonight, with a light west to southwest wind that will drive wind chill temps back into the 20s.

Tuesday will start off frosty, and we will have a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs back near normal in the upper 50s. It will be more seasonal on Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will climb above normal with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. Our worst day of the next 7 will come on Thursday when cloud cover will increase, but temps will remain in the low/mid 60s. Friday will see sunshine returning with highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend is looking awesome, extra super awesome in fact. Sunny, warm, highs in the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Monday will be in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies as well.

-Dave