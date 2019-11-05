November pretending it is a winter month the next week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and chilly, low 31

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 53

Thursday: Rain showers, few snow showers late, high 44

Friday: Sunny skies, colder, high 38

Saturday: Few clouds, brisk day, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a nice afternoon after a grey and wet start. Tonight skies will remain clear and winds will relax, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s outside the city and lower 30s in town.

Wednesday will be a cool day, but our warmest of the next 7 as highs will be running about 5 off the normal in the lower to middle 50s under mainly sunny skies. Wednesday night clouds will increase and bring in rain showers for the day on Thursday.

Thursday will see rain showers on and off with a few snow showers mixed in mainly north and northeast. I expect temps to climb into the middle 40s (barely) and then dropping late in the day. As the system exits to the east, we should see a few flurries mainly to the east during the evening.

Friday will start off mostly clear and cold with lows in the middle 20s. We will continue to be cold on Friday with highs in the upper 30s. For the FFN week 1 of the playoffs, temps will be in the middle 30s at kickoff dropping into the lower 30s during the games.

Saturday skies will feature some clouds and slightly less cold temps in the middle 40s. Clouds will increase for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Moisture will not come back in until Veterans Day Monday morning.

Temps on Monday in the morning will be in the upper 20s and only climb into the upper 30s during the day, cold enough that any precip that does fall will fall as snow showers on Monday.

Tuesday will be much colder with lows dropping into the upper teens outside the city to lower 20s inside. Highs on Tuesday will struggle into the lower 30s even with partly cloudy skies, this would be below normal for ANY day of the year here in Central Ohio….

-Dave