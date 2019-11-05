November is about to get colder

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Morning showers taper off, skies will become partly sunny. High 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 30

Wednesday: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds. High 54

Thursday: Rain showers, chance of rain/snow showers at night. 44(36)

Friday: Mostly sunny, brisk wind and cold. 39(25)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The band of light rain showers is associated with a weak cold front will move east and southeast as we go through the morning. It will dry out pretty quickly afterwards. Skies will brighten up aside from some puffy clouds as we head into the late morning. It won’t get much warmer than it is this morning. The high temperatures will be around 50. A northwest breeze will bring much colder air into the Buckeye State tonight. The morning lows will be near 30 with wind chill in the mid to upper 20s.

We will have a bit of a roller coaster weather pattern the rest of the week. We will have chances of precipitation Wednesday night through early Friday morning. And though Wednesday’s high will be in the 50s, Thursday through Saturday will be much colder with highs within a few degrees of 40 and lows only in the 20s. There will be more rain showers Thursday and a chance that rain mixes with snow showers before tapering off.

Remember to get out and vote!

-Bob