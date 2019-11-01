November gives us the cold shoulder… and everything else

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Clearing and cold, brisk wind. High 46

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, crisp, cold night. Low 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, slight chance of a afternoon shower. High 48

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly. 47(31)

Monday: Mostly sunny. 55(33)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Strong low pressure has moved well to the northeast this morning. In its wake temperatures will stay very cool heading into the weekend. We will see more sunshine as we go through the day but it won’t warm us up… much. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with winds less than 10 miles per hour, but even that will be enough to keep wind chill in the 30s through early afternoon. Tonight will be another very cold night. Morning lows in the city will be around or just below freezing again.



Tomorrow will start out with patchy frost and mainly clear skies. It will become partly cloudy to partly sunny with brisk and gusty winds again. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 40s. There will be a very slight chance of an afternoon sprinkle or light showers.

Sunday it will become mostly sunny with highs still only in the mid to upper 40s, but we will warm up for the beginning of the week. Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Have A Great Weekend!

-Bob