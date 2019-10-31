November chill for first weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few light showers, flurries north before midnight, windy, low 31

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy early, crisp late, high 46

Saturday: Freezing start, sunshine early, clouds later, high 48

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 47

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday night & Happy Halloween,

The cold front has pushed east of our area already, and on the backside, we are starting to see much colder air ushering in, with temps falling, and winds picking up. As the trailing low to our north digs closer this evening, we could see some light rain showers mixed in with snow showers mainly north of I-70 before midnight.

Before midnight is when we will have the worst of the winds as well, and then they will start to settle down a bit towards morning. Expect temps to fall sharply into the 30s this evening, to near 30 by daybreak with 20s outside the city.

Wind chills will be quite cold to start the morning on Friday, but things should improve quickly with sunshine, and winds relaxing, highs will only climb into the middle to upper 40s. Football Friday Nite games will be chilly as well, with light breezes and temps in the low 40s at kickoff and dropping into the 30s during the games.

We will have our coldest morning on Saturday with clear skies, and calm winds, and temps near 30. We will see clouds and winds increasing a bit on Saturday with another weak front set to arrive Saturday night.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s. Saturday night we will see our temps falling back to near freezing. We will have sunshine returning on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Numbers will climb into the middle 50s on Monday and upper 50s on Tuesday. Sunshine on Monday will give way to showers and a cold front late on Tuesday.

Behind the front numbers will fall into the upper 40s on Wednesday with clearing. Back into the mid 40s with another shot of cooler air moving north of us, but close enough to bring clouds for Thursday.

-Dave