QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool night, low 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated pm pop-up, high 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, few late pop-ups, high 85

Monday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 87

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hotter, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

We had a very comfortable day today with temps running well below normal with most of us only getting into the upper to middle 70s. Tonight skies will clear, and winds will relax, as temps will fall into the mid to upper 50s outside of town, and barely in the 60s here in town to start the weekend on Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny early, but some clouds will build in by midday, and a weak bit of energy will work across our area in the afternoon, it is possible it could scare up a stray shower during the pm hours, with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies early, but a little stronger disturbance will move in from our west during the afternoon and bring a chance of a few showers or rumbles of thunder with highs in the middle 80s.

Another bit of energy will work across our area, especially in north of I-70 on Monday with highs in the upper 80s with scattered storms late. Tuesday will turn mostly sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

The middle of the week will be hot with a few clouds around and temps near 90 on Wednesday and at 90 Thursday. Thursday its going to start to feel a bit uncomfortable out with humidity surging, and morning lows in the 70s. This will lead to heat index values in the mid to upper 70s and some isolated pm storms.

Better chances of storms will arrive next Friday with highs in the upper 80s, with very high humidity.

-Dave