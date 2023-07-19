QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, iso. shower, high 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy, iso. shower, low 68

Thursday: PM rain & storms, high 86

Friday: Clearing, iso. shower, high 81

Saturday: Less humid, iso. shower, high 82

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We had a fairly nice day yesterday in Columbus and in our northern areas, but our southern counties did pick up quite a few showers. That is leading to some morning fog to start our Wednesday. Luckily, we are looking at a much drier day across the board. Expect more sunshine along and north of 70, and more clouds south of 70. Mainly dry conditions with just an isolated shower chance, mainly south. Highs will be in the middle 80s and feeling just a bit sticky.

For Thursday, we start the day with a few widely scattered and light showers. We’ll then see some dry time before a cold front approaches the state late-afternoon and into the evening, bringing us the chance for scattered storms. How much of that morning rain holds together will have a strong impact on storm activity later in the day, so this will be a timeframe to watch. The Storm Prediction Center does have our area under a level 2-out-of-5 risk for a strong to severe storm or two.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s, and feeling a bit muggy.

By Friday, we’ll be behind that cold front, which will bring clearing and drier conditions. Outside of an isolated shower, expect a nicer day, with some sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Our flow does shift more northwesterly, so we will want to keep an eye on the upper levels to see if any smoke mixes back in across the Midwest.

A nice weekend setting up, with comfortable humidity, and highs in the lower to middle 80s both days. A mostly dry weekend, with the exception of a very isolated shower on Saturday.

-McKenna