QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 25

Tuesday: Sunny skies, high 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 51

Thursday: Clouds increase, rain at night, high 55

Friday: Rain showers likely, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a nice day with temps pretty close to normal after a cold morning, we will see numbers fall quickly tonight under mostly clear skies. Most areas should be near freezing by midnight, and dropping to the lower to middle 20s overnight with winds becoming light to calm.

Tuesday will be a slightly nicer day with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s, near 50 in spots. We will be slightly warmer and above normal by Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Thanksgiving Day, expect warmer air and clouds increasing during the day but it appears rain showers will hold off til the evening, and overnight hours. Highs should push into the middle 50s on Thursday. Rain showers will start to move in overnight and into Friday ahead of our next cold front.

This front will bring rain through the area on Friday with temps starting around 40 and climbing to the middle/upper 40s during the day. Behind the front another quick moving system appears to push up to the northeast and will bring a chance of showers for overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

It appears this system will be active and move northeast quickly, so I have included a chance of showers for Saturday morning, but with drier air, and slightly cooler temps in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon.

Sunday expect a weak frontal boundary to work south through the area. It looks like at this time, it will mainly keep clouds in our area, with temps running a few degrees below normal in the middle 40s. Early next week skies will clear for Monday with highs again in the middle 40s.

-Dave