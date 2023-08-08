QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies, less humid, high 82

Tonight: Isolated shower, partly cloudy, low 64

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high 84

Thursday: Sct’d t-showers, sticky, high 81

Friday: Partly cloudy, night showers, high 85

Saturday: Few storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Following a messy Monday, we’ve got a much drier and nicer Tuesday on tap. Clouds break up as we head throughout the day, with more sunshine this afternoon. Expect lowered humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. We’ll be mostly dry, with the exception of an isolated shower late, as a weak disturbance works through.

For Wednesday, expect clouds to increase throughout the day, with highs in the middle 80s, and starting to feel slightly sticky. We’ll see a few spotty showers Wednesday afternoon, before more showers return late and overnight.

Expect scattered showers and storms Thursday, starting in the early morning hours. Highs top out in the lower 80s for Thursday.

Showers taper briefly into Friday, when we’ll see partly cloudy skies, a mainly dry day, and highs in the middle 80s. Showers then return, once again, overnight and into Saturday.

-McKenna