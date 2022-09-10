High pressure over the Northeast brought another day of partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures near 80 degrees. The humidity is a little higher with a southeasterly flow around the western side of the fair-weather system.

Showers will develop early Sunday in a moist southerly flow in advance of a slow-moving upper-air low over the Midwest, with an embedded thunderstorm possible later in the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will slide across the state Monday morning, bringing a temporary end to the showers. The upper disturbance will linger overhead on Tuesday, keeping skies mostly cloudy, along with a few showers north of I-70, and cool temperatures in the low 70s.

High pressure will build back in midweek, resulting in mostly sunny skies and pleasant readings the remainder of the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm. High 79

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers late. Low 65

Sunday: Scattered showers, sticky. High 76

Monday: Showers diminish, cloudy. High 71 (64)

Tuesday: Cloudy, few showers. High 72 (58)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 76 (56)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (58)

Friday: Sunshine. High 82 (59)