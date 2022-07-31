Sunshine returned after a cloudy start with light rain south of I-70, as an upper-level wave moved through the region. Temperatures this afternoon will top out near 80 degrees with comfortable humidity to conclude an overall very pleasant weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Scattered showers and storms will return in a southerly flow with a lifting warm front Monday, though coverage will be spotty, under partly sunny skies and more humid conditions. The best chance for storms will arrive later in the evening, as a cold front moves southeast and interacts with the muggy air.

After an early shower on Tuesday, the skies will turn mostly sunny, with seasonally warm readings in the mid-80s. A ridge of hot air will nudge into the Ohio Valley from the southwest midweek, bringing back the heat, with highs edging back up to near 90 degrees. Storms will develop later Thursday ahead of the next cold front.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 80

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild. Low 64

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, storms later, humid. High 86

Tuesday: Few showers, storms, some sun. High 84 (68)

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, sticky. High 90 (67)

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, storms p.m. High 89 (73)

Friday: Scattered showers, storms, partly sunny. High 83 (71)

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray storm. High 86 (69)