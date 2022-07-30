QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low 60

Today: Mainly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 63

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers late, high 82

Monday: On/off showers & rumbles, high 84

Tuesday: Showers & storms, high 84

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend ahead of the return of showers and thunderstorms for the workweek.

High pressure is moving back in this weekend, which will keep conditions dry and comfortable. High pressure will also aid in bring back sunshine and a light northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

As high pressure starts to move east tonight into Sunday, we’ll see more clouds build in, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will remain seasonal, and fall to a low in the low to mid 60s Sunday morning followed by a high in the 80s, but thanks to a southerly shift in will, it will feel more muggy.

Sunday night into Monday, a warm front will start to lift into the area and trigger the next round of rain showers.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday. Then, more thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday, especially in the afternoon, as a cold front sweeps through the area.

High pressure builds in to the south by Wednesday and Thursday. This will help to clear out the clouds and aid in a warming trend. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday, then low 90s Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz