Nice weekend, chilly and wet weather returns Monday

High clouds will continue to stream east well ahead of a lumbering low-pressure system in the Southwest that will move slowly east across the southern Plains, bringing one to two feet of snow to the parts of the central Rockies, and severe weather in the warm air farther east, where moist Gulf air collides with cooler air to the north.

Clouds will thin out overnight, with temperatures tumbling down into the low to mid-20s, as high pressures builds south from eastern Canada. Skies will turn cloudy Monday, with rain arriving later in the day ahead of a storm over the midsection of the country, lingering into Tuesday as light showers.

Temperatures will be chilly Monday in the low 40s, rising to 60 Tuesday, as the weakening storm tracks across the Ohio Valley. Another system will bring rain Thursday into Friday, followed by clearing and cooler weather next weekend.

Forecast