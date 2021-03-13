Nice weekend brings seasonal temperatures and sunshine, rain holds off until early in the week

Skies will be partly sunny this weekend, with seasonable temperatures and light winds under an area of high pressure. Afternoon temperatures will just reach the low 50s, slightly above normal, with crisp mornings near freezing.

Some high clouds will continue to stream east well ahead of a lumbering low pressure system in the Southwest that will move east across the southern Plains, bringing several feet of snow to the central Rockies, and severe weather in the warm air farther east where moist Gulf air resides.

Clouds will thicken Monday across Ohio, with rain arriving late in the day, lingering into Tuesday. Temperatures will be chilly Monday in the low 40s, rising to the 60s Tuesday, as the storm tracks west of the Ohio Valley and pushes a warm front through the state midday.

Another system could bring rain Thursday, followed by colder weather heading into next weekend.

Forecast