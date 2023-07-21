QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Saturday: Isolated shower, few clouds, high 83

Sunday: Isolated shower, mainly sunny, high 84

Monday: Spotty showers, high 86

Tuesday: Isolated shower, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Following a messy evening last night, we have got a much nicer weekend setting up. For today, expect partly cloudy skies, lowered humidity, and highs near 80. Just a slight breeze throughout the day.

Humidity remains very comfortable going into the weekend. For Saturday, expect just a few clouds, lots of sunshine with a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Mainly dry overall. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

For Sunday, mostly sunny skies, an isolated afternoon shower, and highs in the middle 80s.

Then as we kick off the next workweek, we’ll be looking at a few spotty afternoon showers Monday, with highs warming into the upper 80s with slightly increased humidity.

We really crank the heat midweek, with temperatures warming up close to 90 as we head toward Wednesday and Thursday.

-McKenna