QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, showers late, high 84

Tonight: Rain & rumbles, low 68

Thursday: Showers & storms, sticky, high 81

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 85

Saturday: Sct’d PM storms, high 86

Sunday: Clearing, nicer, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off dry, with partly cloudy skies, and highs warming into the middle 80s. An isolated evening shower is possible, but the bulk of our rain and storm activity arrives tonight and into Thursday morning.

For Thursday, expect the heavier of the shower activity during the early part of the day, with widely scattered storms lingering into the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 80s, and we will be feeling quite a bit more sticky.

The workweek ends on a fairly nice note! For Friday, expect partly cloudy skies, highs in the middle 80s, and a more comfortable feel to the air. Only an isolated afternoon shower chance.

We’ll see scattered showers and storms Saturday, not looking like a washout, but pop-ups here and there. We will be fairly muggy Saturday, with highs in the middle 80s.

We start to clear up into the end of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies Sunday, and highs sticking in the middle 80s.

-McKenna