QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray shower, mainly dry, low 64

Wednesday: Clouds increase, late shower, high 84

Thursday: Scattered showers & storms, high 81

Friday: Partly cloudy, late rain, high 84

Saturday: Few storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Skies have remained fairly nice throughout Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds have dominated our setup through Tuesday afternoon. Winds have been pretty steady out of the west. We manage to keep this trend going through the middle of the week.

Very isolated showers have been moving around Central Ohio through Tuesday afternoon and evening. While most of these are expected to skip past the area, you may still notice one or two moving south of I-70 later tonight.

Skies remain calm and clear through the first part of Wednesday. By the evening, showers start to push back in. Rain chances spike dramatically overnight into Thursday as a system tracks through the Midwest. Wet weather is not expected to last forever as we shape up for a nicer start by Friday.

A little bit of rain and a couple of storms pass through to start off the weekend on Saturday, but Sunday will look nicer with clearing skies. Temperatures all the way through next week will bounce back and forth between the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe